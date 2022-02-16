Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.46 Per Share

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KGH opened at GBX 363.74 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £305.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 398.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 407.38. Knights Group has a one year low of GBX 342 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

In other Knights Group news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.91), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($54,739.81).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.77) target price on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knights Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 495 ($6.70).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

