Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Up 84.5% in January

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, an increase of 84.5% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMTUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

