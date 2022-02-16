Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) has been assigned a €30.50 ($34.66) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.