Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kornit Digital updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of KRNT traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.29. 903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,053. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $138.13. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $181.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,609,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

