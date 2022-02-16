K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €20.00 by Baader Bank

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €15.00 ($17.04).

SDF traded down €0.10 ($0.11) on Wednesday, hitting €19.87 ($22.57). 1,740,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a 12 month high of €20.53 ($23.33). The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €16.81 and its 200-day moving average is €14.67.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

