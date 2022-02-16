Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $951.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

