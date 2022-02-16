La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.22

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.22 and traded as low as $4.18. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 83,470 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $122.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares during the period.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
