Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Labor Smart stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,106. Labor Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.

About Labor Smart

Labor SMART, Inc provides temporary blue-collar staffing services. It supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing, skilled trade’s people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. The company was founded by Christopher Ryan Schadel on May 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Powder Springs, GA.

