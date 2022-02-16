Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) Short Interest Update

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTNC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,800 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 406,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Labor Smart stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,106. Labor Smart has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.09.
About Labor Smart
