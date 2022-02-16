Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. St. Joe comprises about 0.3% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 1.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 8.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Shares of JOE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 181 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,651. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.