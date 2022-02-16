Lagoda Investment Management L.P. Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Trupanion comprises approximately 4.5% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, hitting $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,236. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.06 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.74 and a 12 month high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $61,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRUP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

