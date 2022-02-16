Lake Street Capital Raises Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Price Target to $13.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 564,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.