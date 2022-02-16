Lake Street Capital Raises Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Price Target to $13.00

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.27.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.
