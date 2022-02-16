Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $971.71 Million

Analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will post $971.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $976.00 million. Lamb Weston posted sales of $895.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year sales of $4.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.79. 664,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,660. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

