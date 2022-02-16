Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of LGYRF stock remained flat at $$64.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.66. Landis+Gyr Group has a 52 week low of $64.45 and a 52 week high of $79.75.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Landis+Gyr Group to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

