Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

LRMR stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 883,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 641,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 40,155 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 309,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

