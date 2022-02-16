Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
LRMR stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
