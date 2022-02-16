Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Earnings Results

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

LSCC stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,350. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 104.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Esam Elashmawi sold 857 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $49,303.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,142 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $119,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,612 shares of company stock worth $13,487,126. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 63,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 51,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

