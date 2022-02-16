Laurion Capital Management LP Buys 585 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $11,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 553.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

SWTX traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

