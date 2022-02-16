Laurion Capital Management LP Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 16,943.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922,104 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Sirius XM worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management increased its position in Sirius XM by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. The stock had a trading volume of 185,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,053,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.