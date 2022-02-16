Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $49.11 Million in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 342,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,113,000. Crocs accounts for approximately 0.2% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CROX stock traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.96. 54,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,982. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.56 and its 200-day moving average is $141.47.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

