Laurion Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 228,070 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Xilinx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,393 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Xilinx by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Xilinx by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX remained flat at $$194.92 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,018. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $239.79. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 31.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

