Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 384.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lawson Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

