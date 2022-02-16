Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
NASDAQ:LAWS opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.05. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.15.
About Lawson Products
Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.
