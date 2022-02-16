Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $190.29 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.40.

LEA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,998,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $848,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 336,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $174.41. 4,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,581. Lear has a 12 month low of $144.77 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

