Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 73,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 55,510 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $53.18. 10,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,096. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $44.77 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21.

