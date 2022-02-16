Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,882,000 after acquiring an additional 465,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,332,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 230,347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 526,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,981 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after buying an additional 15,846 shares during the period. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 280,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,517. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $83.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.