Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,855 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.34. 13,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,068. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.