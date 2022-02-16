Legend Biotech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,567 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 918% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

LEGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Legend Biotech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 284.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after buying an additional 593,618 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.01. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.72 and a beta of 0.10.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

