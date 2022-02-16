Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.71. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 18.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,042,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,433,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,109,000 after buying an additional 591,900 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at about $44,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,888,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,410,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,294,000 after buying an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.