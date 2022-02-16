Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $81.25 and last traded at $82.72, with a volume of 49557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Leidos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 36,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.54 and its 200 day moving average is $93.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82.

About Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

