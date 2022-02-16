Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,650,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 166,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 78,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 287,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of LXRX opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $449.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.32. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.