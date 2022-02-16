Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 98.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,119. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.28.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

