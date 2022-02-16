Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.8% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 593,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.54. 40,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,146. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $239.41 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

