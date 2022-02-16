Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.
VOO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.86. The stock had a trading volume of 373,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.