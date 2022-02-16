Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 46 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $479,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after purchasing an additional 993,721 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,014,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,136,000 after purchasing an additional 727,710 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $407.86. The stock had a trading volume of 373,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

