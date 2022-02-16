Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,353 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

