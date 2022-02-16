Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.85. The company had a trading volume of 941,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,461,688. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $297.45 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

