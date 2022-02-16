Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.71% from the company’s previous close.
TED stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.23) on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.08. The stock has a market cap of £168.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.
Ted Baker Company Profile
