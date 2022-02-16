Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Ted Baker (LON:TED)

Ted Baker (LON:TED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 146.71% from the company’s previous close.

TED stock opened at GBX 91.20 ($1.23) on Monday. Ted Baker has a 12 month low of GBX 79.60 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 217.60 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.08. The stock has a market cap of £168.37 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

