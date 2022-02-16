Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $44.04 million and $5.95 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00004101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.33 or 0.07102000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,928.67 or 1.00369509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00048564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

