Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $123.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $102.01 and a 1 year high of $180.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 11.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.25.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
