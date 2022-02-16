Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,856.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,687,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.09. The company had a trading volume of 609,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,590,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $308.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.47. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $214.78 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,095. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.20.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.