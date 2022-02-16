Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $415,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 532.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 63,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,254 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded down $4.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $388.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.08. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

