Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $944,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 277,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,270,430. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.