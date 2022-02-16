Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,323.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $406.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

