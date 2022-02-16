Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,422,702,000 after buying an additional 1,188,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after buying an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,198,289,000 after buying an additional 367,936 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.04. The stock had a trading volume of 39,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,913. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.72. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.65.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

