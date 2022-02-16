Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Gap Down to $27.82

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $26.50. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 27,071 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAC shares. Cowen raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 57.43, a current ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $50,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lithium Americas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,300 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at about $42,229,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,828,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,313,000 after purchasing an additional 643,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

