Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Cut by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $382.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $398.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

