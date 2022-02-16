Loki Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.66 or 0.07133156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.65 or 0.00294361 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.67 or 0.00766680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013331 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00074630 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.00410759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.00219082 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars.

