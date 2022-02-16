London Co. of Virginia Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,101,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,777 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $199,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,671 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,075. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $110.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PM. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.