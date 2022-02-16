London Co. of Virginia Decreases Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,352,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,632 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $51,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,711,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 383,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,783,000 after purchasing an additional 343,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 241,457 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 126.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GCP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. 5,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,075. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.20 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

