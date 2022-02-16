London Co. of Virginia Has $151.42 Million Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,199,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,465 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $151,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Perrigo by 145.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other Perrigo news, CFO Raymond Silcock purchased 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $990,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,876.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 13,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,838. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.02. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

