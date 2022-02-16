London Co. of Virginia Has $297.78 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.40% of Crown Castle International worth $297,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.08. 11,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 220.23%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

