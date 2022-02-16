London Co. of Virginia Raises Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,694,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares during the period. Target makes up about 2.1% of London Co. of Virginia’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Target were worth $387,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded down $2.05 on Wednesday, reaching $205.13. 62,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,144,969. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.42.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

