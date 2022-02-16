London Co. of Virginia Sells 1,718 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

London Co. of Virginia lowered its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 2.52% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $81,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 169,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,565,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded up $3.46 on Wednesday, reaching $1,059.00. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,026.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1,067.38. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $978.51 and a one year high of $1,267.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.50.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $10.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $9.92. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTM shares. StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

